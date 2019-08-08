Pakistan move on diplomatic ties short-sighted: Salman Khurshid

India on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Con-stitution to withdraw the special status given to J&K.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday called Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India “very short-sighted”.

“In these times it is important to maintain bilateral ties and the decision (of Pakistan) is very short sighted and it is not going to make any difference to India,” Mr Khurshid told reporters.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, minutes after it decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India, alleging that New Delhi’s move to revoke the special status of J&K was “unilateral and illegal”.

India on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to J&K.