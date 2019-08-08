Maldives backs India’s J&K decision

This follows statements from leaders in the UAE and Sri Lanka on Tuesday which have been seen as being supportive of India.

New Delhi: Tiny Muslim-majority archipelago nation and India’s south-western maritime neighbour, Maldives, has openly backed India on the issue of bifurcation of J&K and revoking of Article 370 by supporting the Indian position that it is an “internal matter” of India.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Maldives said, “The Maldives considers the decision taken by the Government of India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter. We believe that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required.”

Under current Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, India and the Maldives are now the closest of friends once again.

President Solih’s assuming of office following his victory in the Presidential polls against then-president Abdulla Yameen last year had come as a huge relief for New Delhi.

Mr Yameen was openly pro-China and had become a thorn in New Delhi’s flesh.

The current Maldivian President has strengthened ties with New Delhi and reversed the widely-perceived slant towards Beijing that the Maldives had adopted during the controversial tenure of his predecessor Abdulla Yameen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Maldives in June this year after returning to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday while commenting on the bifurcation of J&K and the creation of the union territory of Ladakh as India’s “internal matters”, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had tweeted, “I understand Ladakh will finally become a Union Territory. With over 70 per cent Buddhists, it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India’s internal matters. I have visited Ladakh and it is worth a visit.”