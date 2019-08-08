J&K governor takes stock of law and order situation before Eid-ul-Adha

In a meeting held here, Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for celebration of Eid-ul-Azha.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday took stock of law and order situation and provision of basic services to people.

In a meeting held here, Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha in the coming week, a spokesman said.

The governor said mandis will be set up at different locations in the Kashmir Valley so that people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid.

Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar and K Skandan and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam were present in the meeting.