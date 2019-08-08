J&K governor issues Rs 1L for students unable to go home for Eid celebration

In a meeting held here, Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for celebration of Eid-ul-Azha.

The governor said mandis will be set up at different locations in the Kashmir Valley so that people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File/ ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Rs one lakh has been issued to designated liaision officers to make necessary arrangements for Eid celebrations for the students who are unable to return home due to the heavy amid the curfew in Kashmir.

He also gave directions to set up telephone lines in deputy commissioners' offices to help students get in touch with their parents in the valley in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, National Herald reported.

News agency PTI reported that he also took stock of law and order situation and provision of basic services to people.

Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar and K Skandan and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam were present in the meeting.