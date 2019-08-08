Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri performs last rites

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 4:09 am IST

Former Union minister cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Bansuri Swaraj
 Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: Tears rolled down her face as Bansuri performed the last rites of her mother Sushma Swaraj, surrounded by a sea of mourners on Wednesday.

Swaraj’s husband Kaushal Swaraj and daughter saluted the mortal remains, wrapped in a tricolour, as they were kept on a hearse decorated with flowers at the BJP office on DDU Marg, before its final journey to Lodhi Road crematorium.

The body of the former minister was kept at the BJP headquarters for a few hours for people to pay their respects.

At the crematorium, the body was kept on a platform where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders and people from different walks of life converged to pay homage to her.

As part of the rituals, a distraught Bansuri, who is an advocate by profession, carried a ‘matka’ filed with water and circumambulated the platform before breaking the earthen pitcher by smashing it on the ground.

Kaushal accompanied his sobbing daughter as she moved around the platform while performing the ritual.

The Prime Minister was also seen comforting Kaushal and Bansuri.

Both Bansuri, an Oxford University graduate, and her father, practice at the Supreme Court.

A sea of mourners had gathered at the Lodhi Road crematorium here where she was cremated with full state honours.

Swaraj, one of India’s most high-profile woman politicians, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India’s diplomacy, died at AIIMS here late Tuesday night, plunging the nation in a state of grief.

The mortal remains of the former external affairs minister were cremated in an electric crematorium as senior leaders, besides family, friends and admirers bid a tearful adieu to the political stalwart.

At the BJP headquarters, some cried inconsolably and others fought back tears as senior party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and working president J.P. Nadda, covered Swaraj’s body with the national flag and paid their tributes.

Tags: sushma swaraj, kaushal swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court: Is there an Ayodhya-like case in world?

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan move on diplomatic ties short-sighted: Salman Khurshid

Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah meets Bangladesh counterpart

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Session number 249 best in last 17 years: M Venkaiah Naidu

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo S1 review- Jack of all trades

2

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

3

Apple iPhone XR gets massive discount in limited time sale; grab it now

4

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch date leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham