Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

Congress meets Friday to decide on Article 370

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 2:04 am IST

The voices of dissent had emerged after the Congress vehemently opposed the abrogation of Article 370 on the floor of Parliament.

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi is understood to have said that if the party supported the BJP now, will it support them when they bring in the Uniform Civil Code. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi is understood to have said that if the party supported the BJP now, will it support them when they bring in the Uniform Civil Code. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In an effort to stymie differences within the party over the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has called a meeting of all its general secretaries, state in-charges, the chairpersons of AICC departments and MPs on Friday to explain the party’s stand on the issue and the subsequent Congress Working Committee resolution on it.

This decision follows acrimonious scenes at Tuesday’s CWC meeting where Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked Jyotiraditya Scindia to give an explanation for his tweet supporting the abrogation of Article 370. To this, Mr Scindia replied that there was no point in opposing every bill of the government and that the Congress must support Kashmir’s intergation with India, sources told this newspaper.

“Though I am in a minority, I stand firmly by my tweet,” sources quoted Mr Scindia as saying.

On Tuesday, Mr Scindia had tweeted: “I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into Union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.”

At the CWC meeting on Wednesday that lasted nearly four hours, Mr Scindia was backed by other leaders like R.P.N. Singh and Deepinder Hooda. At this Mr Gandhi is learnt to have asked the leaders that if the Congress supported the BJP on this bill, who would end up getting the Hindu votes?

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said it was an assurance by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru to stand with Kashmiris. “Now we cannot abandon them. Kashmiris were the ones who stood with India.” he is learnt to have said emotionally.

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi is understood to have said that if the party supported the BJP now, will it support them when they bring in the Uniform Civil Code. She was supported by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on this.

Former J&K parliamentarian Tariq Hameed Karra is learnt to have got emotional. At this point, the sources said Mr Scindia and the others softened a little and said they did not think of Kashmiri sentiments while taking a stand on the issue, after which certain changes were made in the CWC resolution that was released thereafter.

The voices of dissent had emerged after the Congress vehemently opposed the abrogation of Article 370 on the floor of Parliament. Besides Mr Scindia, senior leader Janardan Dwiwedi had also questioned the party’s stand.

The resolution adopted by the CWC on Wednesday has deplored the “unilateral”, “brazen” and “undemocratic” way in which Article 370 was revoked. It said this provision, that accorded special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, should have been “honoured” till it was amended constitutionally after due consultations.

Tags: congress working committee, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sushma Swaraj

Bellary remembers down-to-earth Swaraj, her battle with Sonia

Geeta

Sushma Swaraj’s demise turns Geeta ‘orphan’

Bansuri Swaraj

Daughter Bansuri performs last rites

BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays his last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

A ‘people’s minister’ with a healing touch

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo S1 review- Jack of all trades

2

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

3

Apple iPhone XR gets massive discount in limited time sale; grab it now

4

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch date leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham