China grants visas to Kailash pilgrims

New Delhi: In a major relief for India, China has finally granted visas to a group of Indian pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra who left for Tibet on Wednesday, sources confirmed.

“Visas were provided by China and the pilgrims have started the pilgrimage,” sources confirmed on Wednesday.

China had on Tuesday objected to India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation and the creation of the Ladakh Union Territory (UT) with boundaries extending to the Chinese-occupied Aksai Chin.

The Indian government is hoping that calm returns to the otherwise rapidly-improving Sino-Indian ties.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will soon begin a three-day visit to China from next week, in what is being seen as a preparatory visit ahead of the second informal summit in India between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October this year.