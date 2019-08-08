Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

India, All India

China grants visas to Kailash pilgrims

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 3:43 am IST

The development comes after there was some perceived delay in granting the visas which triggered worry in the Indian government.

The development comes after there was some perceived delay in granting the visas which triggered worry in the Indian government. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The development comes after there was some perceived delay in granting the visas which triggered worry in the Indian government. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: In a major relief for India, China has finally granted visas to a group of Indian pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra who left for Tibet on Wednesday, sources confirmed.

The development comes after there was some perceived delay in granting the visas which triggered worry in the Indian government.

“Visas were provided by China and the pilgrims have started the pilgrimage,” sources confirmed on Wednesday.

China had on Tuesday objected to India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation and the creation of the Ladakh Union Territory  (UT) with boundaries extending to the Chinese-occupied Aksai Chin.

The Indian government is hoping that calm returns to the otherwise rapidly-improving Sino-Indian ties.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will soon begin a three-day visit to China from next week, in what is being seen as a preparatory visit ahead of the second informal summit in India between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October this year.

Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court: Is there an Ayodhya-like case in world?

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan move on diplomatic ties short-sighted: Salman Khurshid

Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah meets Bangladesh counterpart

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Session number 249 best in last 17 years: M Venkaiah Naidu

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo S1 review- Jack of all trades

2

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

3

Apple iPhone XR gets massive discount in limited time sale; grab it now

4

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch date leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham