Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya case: SC commences third-day hearing, deity Ram Lalla's counsel to continue

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 11:59 am IST

The bench -- also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)
 Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing on the third day in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya after efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.

Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The counsel for Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the deity which itself has been made a party to the politically and religiously sensitive case, had on Wednesday told the court that the "unshakeable faith" of millions of believers is sufficient to prove that the entire disputed site at Ayodhya was the birth place of Lord Ram.

The bench -- also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer -- had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, which said that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.

Tags: ram janmabhoomi-babri masjid case, supreme court, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money),' Azad said when asked about Doval's visit. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Anyone can be brought along with money: Ghulam Azad on Doval's Shopian pictures

Starting today, the MPs will work on the membership drive in their respective Lok Sabha constituency. (Representational Image)

BJP's membership drive extended till August 20

Hyderabad Police have nabbed a 43-year-old man for posing as a police officer with the help of fake ID cards and cheating people on the pretext of offering them a job in the police department. (Photo: ANI)

Hyd man poses as cop, dupes people offering fake jobs in police dept; held

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Punjab for the rescue operations in the flood-hit state of Maharashtra, sources said on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Over 1 lakh people evacuated as floods hit Maharashtra, 5 NDRF teams airlifted

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Mate X! Apple’s foldable device is the one you should be waiting for

2

There won't be any host for upcoming TV Emmy Award ceremony

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India prices revealed

4

Apple needs to steal these 6 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features

5

Top Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham