As Jagan Reddy visits PM, Centre issues notice to Andhra govt over Polavaram project

Published : Aug 8, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 9:20 am IST

The notice was served on the basis of a report submitted by a Chennai-based panel on environmental violations in Polavaram Project in 2005.

Amaravati: The Centre on Wednesday issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government regarding environmental violations in the Polavaram irrigation project.

The notice came when Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying visits to the Prime Minister and other Union ministers as part of his scheduled trip to the national capital.

According to News18 report, the Centre wanted the state government to reply on why environmental clearances to the Purushottapatnam lift irrigation scheme shouldn’t be cancelled. The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had termed the scheme as part of the Polavaram national irrigation project.

The notice was served on the basis of a report submitted by a Chennai-based panel on environmental violations in the Polavaram Project in 2005.

Reddy has been camping in Delhi for the last two days during which he met PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers regarding aid to Andhra Pradesh as per provisions of the AP Re-Organisation ACT, 2014.

