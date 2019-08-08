Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

Anyone can be brought along with money: Ghulam Azad on Doval's Shopian pictures

PTI
NSA Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir.

 'Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money),' Azad said when asked about Doval's visit. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

New Delhi: Reacting to the pictures and videos of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's interaction with locals in Kashmir's Shopian district, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said, "anyone can be brought along with money".

NSA Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. The pictures and videos went viral on social media.

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money)," Azad said when asked about Doval's visit.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence-building measure (CMB).

