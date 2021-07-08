Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 | Last Update : 09:38 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Jul 2021  Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications
India, All India

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

ANI
Published : Jul 8, 2021, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2021, 8:18 am IST

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms

Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)
 Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died of post-COVID complications, informed Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Janak said that Singh was admitted to the hospital on April 30 and breathed his lasts at 4 am on July 8.

 

"He was admitted to our hospital on April 30. He was under constant monitoring of our doctors' team. His condition deteriorated two days back and at around 4 am when he breathed his lasts," he said.

"Embalming is underway and after that mortal remains will be handed over to the family. He recovered from COVID but had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He had diabetes and other health issues. After having breathing issues, he was shifted to ventilator 2 days back," he added.

Meanwhile, Singh's daughter Aparajita Singh arrived at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Congress leader Vikram Sen mourned the demise of Virbhadra Singh. "He had worked for the people. A void has been created in Congress party," Sen said.

 

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. He was 87.

Tags: virbhadra singh, virbhadra singh dead, virbhadra singh death
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

Latest From India

The apparent mishandling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic finally cost the “good doctor”, Harsh Vardhan, his portfolio. (PTI)

COVID cost Harsh Vardhan his post; Ravi Shankar Prasad exit over Twitter row

President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to cabinet minister Mansukh Mandaviya, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI)

4 top ministers, 8 others dropped, 7 elevated; many new faces in first big Modi 2.0 shakeup

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

Cabinet expansion: Scindia, Yadav among 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Former union health minister Harsh Vardhan resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Harsh Vardhan, 7 other union ministers resign ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham