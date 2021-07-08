Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 | Last Update : 09:01 PM IST

Cochin on third spot after Delhi, Mumbai airport in handling international traffic during Jan-May 2021

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2021, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2021, 6:43 pm IST

During the initial five months period, the total passenger volume registered at Cochin Airport was 15,56,366

CIAL has adopted the Covid protocol management on par with international standards like a UV baggage disinfestation system at the conveyor belts of both terminals. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Despite the raging pandemic which had badly affected the aviation sector worldwide, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here increased its tally in international traffic from the fourth position to the third during the period of January-May 2021. CIAL said the domestic sector is also picking up witnessing a two-fold increase in June.

"Cochin airport handled 5,89,460 international passengers during the five months and attained the third position after Delhi and Mumbai airports.During April, it facilitated 1,38,625 international passengers, becoming the second busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic," a release issued by CIAL said.

 

During the initial five months period, the total passenger volume registered at Cochin Airport was 15,56,366.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS attributed the increase in traffic to the efficacy of the state government in establishing Kerala as one of the safest places to arrive during the pandemic period as well as CIAL's proactive approach in making the airport a safe travel hub.

"The Kerala government installed free RT-PCR testing facilities at all airports for international arrival passengers. An integrated travel facilitation strategy was launched at the airport wherein officials of District administration, health, revenue, police departments have been working roundtheclock for increasing the comfort level of the passengers," Suhas said in the release.

 

CIAL has adopted the Covid protocol management on par with international standards like a UV baggage disinfestation system at the conveyor belts of both terminals.

These approaches have contributed to the effort of boosting the confidence of the passengers, Suhas said.

