India has world's lowest coronavirus fatalities and cases per million population: Centre

Even as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that India’s total cases and fatalities per million population was among the world’s lowest, the spectre of coronavirus continues to haunt the country.

Referring to WHO’s Situation Report 168, the Centre has said India’s Covid-19 cases per million population was 505.37, against the global average of 1,453.25. Chile saw 15,459.8 cases per million population, while Peru has 9,070.8 cases per million.

The United States, Brazil, Spain, Russia, Britain, Italy and Mexico have 8,560.5, 7,419.1, 5,358.7, 4,713.5, 4,204.4, 3,996.1 and 1,955.8 cases per million respectively.

“The WHO Situation Report also shows India has among the lowest death rates per million population. India’s deaths per million population is 14.27, while the global average is more than four times, at 68.29,” the ministry added.



Meanwhile, with 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, India's virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642, as 482 people succumbed to the disease. This is the fifth consecutive day Covid-19 cases rose by over 20,000.

The number of recoveries now stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases in the country.Around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

It took 110 days for coronavirus cases to reach one lakh, but just seven weeks to cross seven lakhs. The ICMR said that a cumulative total of 1,04,73,771 samples have been tested up to July 7, with 2,62,679 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the total 20,642 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounts for 9,250 fatalities — the highest in India, followed by Delhi with 3,165 deaths, Gujarat with 1,977, Tamil Nadu with 1,636, Uttar Pradesh with 827, West Bengal with 804, Madhya Pradesh with 622, Rajasthan with 472 and Karnataka with 416.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,17,121, followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,18,594, Delhi at 1,02,831, Gujarat at 37, 550, Uttar Pradesh at 29,968, Telangana at 27,612 and Karnataka at 26,815. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 23,837 in West Bengal, 21,404 in Rajasthan, 21,197 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,999 in Haryana and 15,627 in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of cases has risen to 12,570 in Bihar, 12,522 in Assam, 10,097 in Odisha and 8,931 in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has reported 6,749 cases of infections so far, while Kerala has 5,894 cases.