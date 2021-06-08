Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Jun 2021  Virtual sessions rejected, parl standing committees likely to resume meetings in July
India, All India

Virtual sessions rejected, parl standing committees likely to resume meetings in July

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2021, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2021, 11:52 am IST

Sources stated that virtual sessions are not possible due to the confidentiality and the sensitive character of these meetings

The suggestion to hold virtual meetings has been rejected by both the Houses due to fears that the proceedings of the committees could be leaked. (PTI file image)
 The suggestion to hold virtual meetings has been rejected by both the Houses due to fears that the proceedings of the committees could be leaked. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Ruling out holding any virtual sessions, various standing committees of Parliament are likely to resume their regular meetings from July.

The standing committees have not been holding their sittings due to the severe second wave of COVID-19.

 

Sources informed that with most of the Members of Parliament, senior officials and support staff now vaccinated and active cases of COVID-19 coming down, these meetings can now likely resume from July.

This comes even as the Congress and some other opposition parties had urged the secretariats - both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - to hold these meetings virtually.

However, the suggestion to hold virtual meetings has been rejected by both the Houses due to fears that the proceedings of the committees could be leaked. The proceedings of these committees are confidential and can't be shared in the public domain without proper consent, sources pointed out.

 

"There is no provision of virtual parliamentary standing committee meeting. It was declined by both the secretariats when few members asked to convene these meetings. These meetings are confidential and there are chances of leaking the video of these meetings," added the source.

A senior minister, when asked about holding these meetings virtually opined, "There should be no virtual meet. These are most confidential meetings and many are related to the security of the nation."

Sources stated that it has already been communicated to the members that virtual meetings are not possible due to the confidentiality and the sensitive character of these meetings.

 

"The members of these committees need to travel to come for sittings called. They are of various ages. It would be criminal to put them at such a risk till the COVID-19 situation subsided. So, a decision was taken to not hold these meetings," sources stated.

The parliamentary standing committees debate and issue suggestions on various issues and legislation brought before it.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to request the convening of parliamentary standing committee meetings virtually. "Mr. Prime Minister sir, @narendramodi. Since you seem to be in one of those rarest of rare moods -- of listening to the Opposition. Please do agree to have online meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committees. Please make Digital India a reality!" he tweeted.

 

Tags: jairam ramesh, parliamentary standing committee, online meetings of parliamentary standing committees, active cases of covid-19 coming down, members of parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Weyan, a village in district Bandipora (J&K) has become the first village in the country, where entire population above 18 years has been vaccinated. (Image credit: Twitter/@PIBSrinagar)

J&K hamlet first village to achieve 100% COVID vaccination of its adult population

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline medical staff stopping the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addresses the nation in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Centre to provide free vaccine to states for those over 18 yrs from June 21: PM Modi

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. (File Photo)

19-year-old gangraped in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham