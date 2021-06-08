Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Jun 2021  COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
India, All India

COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2021, 10:15 am IST

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in around 47 days

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline medical staff stopping the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
 A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline medical staff stopping the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

New Delhi: India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473,

 

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in around 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 81,466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2.

Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.62 per cent . It has been less than 10 per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 5.94 per cent.

The active cases reduced to 13,03,702 comprising 4.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.29 per cent.

 

A net decline of 97,907 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Tags: covid update, india covid cases, covid second wave, covid count dips below one lakh, covid-19 recovery rate, covid-19 caseload
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

