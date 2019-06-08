Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, All India

'Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi,' says PM Modi in Guruvayur

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 12:32 pm IST

This rally came days after BJP-led NDA government won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping victory.

PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Guruvayur: Addressing BJP workers in Kerala’s Guruvayur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Be it Udupi, Guruvayur or Dwarkadhish, for us - the people of Gujarat, there is an emotional connect. Coming from Gujarat, the land of Dwarkadhish, to Guruvayur gives one a special feeling.”

PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens.

“Those who made us win our ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi,” he added.

This rally came days after BJP-led NDA government won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping victory.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple. He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers.

Read | PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Krishna temple, addresses party workers

The ritual is an important offering to Lord Krishna wherein a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Wearing a traditional Kerala dhoti and white shawl, Modi was received at the temple gate by the authorities with a traditional poornakumbh.

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi, bjp

Latest From India

A person sitting in the back coach made the video of these boys and sent it to Kurla RPF. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai minor boys perform stunts on local train, 2 nabbed

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI)

Unable to digest Modi’s victory in LS polls: BJP leader Dattatreya attacks Rahul

On Thursday, IMD said the arrival of monsoon in Delhi is likely to be delayed by two-three days from its usual onset on June 29. (Representational Image)

Monsoon hits Kerala after a week's delay: IMD

After Maldives, Prime Minister Modi will stopover in Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

'Neighbourhood first' policy to drive PM Modi's visits to Sri Lanka, Maldives

MOST POPULAR

1

UK PM candidate Michael Gove admits taking cocaine on several occasions

2

Massive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leaks shows off exciting brand new design

3

Gujarat dentist poisons her brother, niece; claims she was feeling ignored

4

Heatstroke kills 15 monkeys, water scarcity in MP forest

5

Bigg Boss 13 contestant list leaked; see who is likely to be part of Salman's show

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham