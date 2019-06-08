Kamal Nath fails to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Nath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday. He also discussed issues pertaining to MP with him.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who was on a three-day-visit to Delhi, on Friday returned to Bhopal without being able to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Mr Nath was scheduled to meet Mr Gandhi on Thursday evening. However, the scheduled meeting could not materialise since Mr Gandhi was making preparations to make his first visit to Wayanad on Friday after he won the elections from the Lok Sabha seat, a senior Congress leader informed.

The development comes close on the heels of Mr Gandhi regretting at the recently held Congress Working Committee meeting that Mr Nath along with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Union minister P. Chidambaram had insisted on giving party tickets to their respective sons in the just-concluded LS elections paying no heed to interest of Congress.

According to sources, Mr Nath, who is also president of MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), submitted his report detailing causes debacle of Congress in the recently held LS polls in MP to the AICC general secretary Venu Gopal after he failed to meet Mr Gandhi.

Sources said Mr Nath was scheduled to discuss with Mr Gandhi on the prospective candidates for PCC chief post since he had already offered to resign from the party post, besides other issues.

The core committee of the state Congress was scheduled to meet here on Saturday to deliberate on restructuring of the party and new PCC chief, in the wake of dismal show of the party in the LS polls in the state.

Congress could win only one out 29 LS seats in the state. BJP won 28 seats.