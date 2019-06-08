Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 AM IST

India, All India

In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi vows to counter PM, hatred

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 1:31 am IST

The Congress president reached Malappuram in the afternoon where he held a series of meetings.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets party leaders and activists in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets party leaders and activists in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Malappuram: On his first trip to his Wayanad constituency after Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly spreading hatred and intolerance and vowed to use love and affection for defending weak people under attack by the government.

During a massive roadshow in the his constituency, Mr Gandhi said the Congress will emerge as a strong Opposition and defend the poor.

“Modi might have so much money. He might have media by his side... He might have rich friends with him but the Congress will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP,” Mr Gandhi said.

“The hatred and intolerance created by BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress with love and affection,” Mr Gandhi added.

The Congress is committed to defending people who are “under attack by PM Modi’s policies and the PM himself”, he said. “We’re committed to defending space of Opposition, defending weak people in this country, defending people who are under attack by Modi’s policies and Modi himself,” he said.

Mr Gandhi, who was in his constituency to express gratitude to people after the poll win, said that he will represent the difficulties of the people of Wayanad in Parliament. Mr Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

Before leaving for his new constituency in South, Mr Gandhi tweeted, “I will be in Wayanad, starting this afternoon and till Sunday, to meet citizens and Congress workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days.”

The Congress president reached Malappuram in the afternoon where he held a series of meetings. Since becoming an MP from the state, Mr Gandhi has been active in his constituency. He had recently urged Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide assistance to the family of a Wayanad farmer, who allegedly committed suicide due to non-repayment of loans.

Mr Gandhi’s visit comes amid a deep crisis within the party where infighting has erupted in several state units.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram

Latest From India

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Govt seeks Sonia Gandhi help on session

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan decides to appoint 5 deputy CMs in Cabinet

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath fails to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveils a 7-ft-tall rosewood Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath unveils 7-ft Ram statue in Ayodhya

MOST POPULAR

1

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

2

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Apart from iTunes, Apple killed off another fan-favourite

4

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

5

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham