Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:31 AM IST

India, All India

Govt seeks Sonia Gandhi help on session

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 5:08 am IST

Joshi has also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s leader of house in the Lok Sabha T.R. Baalu.

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi with Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi with Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a bid to reach out to the Opposition, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi along with Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party’s cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning June 17.

The session, the first of the 17th Lok Sabha, will go on till July 26 and the Budget will be tabled on July 5. Mr. Joshi’s visit to Mrs Gandhi’s residence is part of the government’s exercise to reach out to the opposition. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, sources said.

“Our meeting with Sonia Gandhi was very cordial. We sought her cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament. She said they (opposition) also need cooperation from treasury benches. I told her that the government has always been ready to cooperate,” Mr. Joshi told reporters after the meeting .

Mr. Joshi has also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s leader of house in the Lok Sabha T.R. Baalu.

Besides presentation of the budget, the government is planning to convert into law 10 new ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq. The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government.

After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Lok Sabha Speaker’s election is scheduled for June 19. President Mr. Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20.

According to Congress sources, the government has convened an all-party meeting in the Parliament on June 16, where it will seek the cooperation of all political parties to ensure a smooth session.

Earlier the Congress had stated that after the mandate on May 23rd the party will play the role of a constructive opposition

Tags: sonia gandhi, pralhad joshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: AP)

Rajnath Singh holds review meet with senior MoD officials

After being informed, member of the snake helpline Subendu Mallick reached Sambit’s residence and rescued the injured cobra. (Representational image)

Dog fights with cobra to save owner’s family

Raghav Bahl

ED registers laundering case against media baron

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan decides to appoint 5 deputy CMs in Cabinet

MOST POPULAR

1

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

2

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Apart from iTunes, Apple killed off another fan-favourite

4

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

5

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham