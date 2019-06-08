Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:10 PM IST

India, All India

Cong no longer second biggest party, AIMIM will demand LoP post in T'gana: Owaisi

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 2:48 pm IST

The statement by Owaisi came after 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday crossed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS.

Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)
 Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said his party will demand the leader of opposition post in Telangana assembly since Congress is no longer the second biggest party.

"We would request the Speaker of Telangana to give our party the leader of the opposition post because we have 7 MLAs in the state, making us the second biggest party. In Delhi BJP has been given the post even though they have just 3 MLAs out of a total 70, we will meet the Speaker soon," Owaisi said.

The statement by Owaisi came after 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday crossed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so.

"The law allows them to change their loyalty if there is a two-thirds majority... there is nothing wrong in Congress leaders choosing to join TRS."

"Congress still has time to introspect, they should find the reason why people are leaving them. In politics, if you are weak someone else will enjoy the benefits. In Andhra Pradesh, (Chandrababu) Naidu took many MLAs and MPs from Jagan's party, why was the Congress then silent?" he added.

On being questioned about Reddy's decision to appoint five deputy Chief Minister's in the state, Owaisi termed it a "wonderful decision" and said it was a great shift forward in the right direction.

"Jaganmohan Reddy has done a wonderful thing by appointing five deputy Chief ministers in Andhra. It is an excellent gesture through which every caste and minority has been given representation, this will send a positive message. Naidu's government focused on just one caste which was bad," Owaisi said.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, aimim, congress, trs
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Flight operations resume at Goa Airport after being closed following fire incident

While addressing BJP workers of the state, where his party drew a blank in Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, 'Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.'

PM Modi goes traditional, wears 'mundu' and 'angavastram' for Kerala visit

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off. (Photo: Representatinal)

Naxals first asked passengers to alight, then torched bus in C'garh

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi goes traditional, wears 'mundu' and 'angavastram' for Kerala visit

2

Beware, allergies can be triggered by junk food

3

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

4

Apple reveals important iPhone upgrade blow

5

Bhutan’s lower house of Parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham