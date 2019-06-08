Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

Amit Shah ropes in Saket Kumar to aid in Home Affairs

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 9:29 am IST

IAS officer Saket Kumar's appointment has been approved till July, 2023, by the competent authority.

An IAS officer has been appointed as private secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a government order said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: An IAS officer has been appointed as private secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a government order said.

IAS officer Saket Kumar's appointment has been approved till July, 2023, by the competent authority, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He is a 2009-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre. Last year, he was appointed as private secretary to Manoj Sinha, who was then the MoS (Independent charge) for Communications and MoS Railways.

In another order, M Imkongla Jamir was appointed PS to Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani till July 22, 2020, which happens to be the balance period of five years as private secretary to a minister.

Jamir is a 2002-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre and was in 2015 appointed as PS to Irani, who was then the Human Resource Development Minister.

Bureaucrat Ashish Kumar has been appointed as private secretary to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, for the balance period of four years, till August 27, 2021. He is a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre. He worked as the minister's PS for a brief period of time last year.

Tags: home affairs, saket kumar, smriti irani, amit shah, ias
Location: India, Delhi

