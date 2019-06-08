3 people including 2 students die in Faridabad school fire

The fire broke out in AND school and a cloth godown located below it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad.

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Haryana: 3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School, died after a fire broke out there and a cloth godown located below it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad, on Saturday.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Fire tenders are present here. The situation is now under control. We will ascertain the cause of the fire," a police official present at the spot said.

This comes weeks after a blaze ripped through a coaching centre located in Gujarat's Surat and killed 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.