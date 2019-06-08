26 killed, 57 injured in UP due to thunderstorm, rains in last 2 days

In the natural disaster, 31 animals were also killed and 16 houses were damaged across 22 districts.

No loss was reported from the remaining 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials. (Photo: Representative)

Lucknow: As many as 26 people were killed and 57 sustained injuries across Uttar Pradesh due to thunderstorm, rain and lightning in the last two days (June 6 and 7), an official document of the state said on Friday.

In the natural disaster, 31 animals were also killed and 16 houses were damaged across 22 districts.

No loss was reported from the remaining 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.