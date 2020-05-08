Friday, May 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Reports of second gas leak in Vizag untrue: NDRF

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 8, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2020, 3:30 pm IST

The NDRF DG appealed to the media to not to run fake news on the gas leak without cross checking.

A patient is being taken to a hospital after the gas leak on Thursday. (DC Original)
 A patient is being taken to a hospital after the gas leak on Thursday. (DC Original)

Anxiety repeated itself in Vizag a day after the gas tragedy after reports of another leak emerged early Thursday morning. However, NDRF refuted reports of second gas leakage in Vizag.

Director-General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan, clarified that it was some fumes which released during the neutralisation process.

"There are rumours in some section of media about a second gas leakage, let me categorically place on record that there is no such second leakage in Vizag. Some fumes get released during the process of neutralising. It happens during the neutralisation process. It is a technical process. That process will continue," Pradhan told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) responded to reports of another gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam and clarified that it was a "minuscule technical leak" and the situation is under control.

"There are media reports that there was another leak. This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It is required to bring the container in control. It is been controlled and the process of neutralisation is already in process. The situation is under control," the MHA said in a statement.

The NDRF DG appealed to the media to not to run fake news on the gas leak without cross-checking so that people do not get panic.

"The neutraliser chemical has reached the spot in good quantity and it is being used in the process. Rumour mongering must be avoided in the interest of people," he said.

Pradhan informed that experts from Pune and Nagpur, including scientists are monitoring the situation on the ground since last night.

"We are preparing a roadmap with the local administration. This work is being done jointly by the state, Centre and local administration. Tourism minister of the state also visited the spot. We are also present at the spot. Since last night, the experts from Pune and Nagpur including scientists are monitoring the situation on the ground. At the moment, our two commandants and three scientists are camping there," he explained.

"Two teams of 5th battalion of NDRF are on the ground. The situation is under control. The NDRF teams will stay back in the area until the situation is absolutely under control," Pradhan said.

On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning, which claimed 11 lives.

 

Tags: vizag gas leak, lg polymers, styrene, gas leak, vizag

Latest From India

NGT notice to LG Polymers, others; directs company to deposit Rs 50 cr. (PTI Photo)

Vizag gas leak: NGT directs LG Polymers India to deposit Rs 50 crore for damages

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Fight against coronavirus can't just be from PMO, says Rahul Gandhi

Representational image.

Srinagar resident succumbs to virus, covid count nears 800 in J&K

Afghan special forces stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

End to terrorist safe heavens key for Afghan peace: India to US

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

2

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

3

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

4

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

5

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham