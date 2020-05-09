Friday, May 08, 2020 | Last Update : 10:46 PM IST

45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Assam's biggest hospital shut down after medical student tests positive

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 8, 2020, 8:57 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2020, 8:57 pm IST

Plus, there's evidence that migrant workers moving back home are carrying the virus with them

Passengers returning from other parts of India reach Tezpur in Assam. (PTI)
 Passengers returning from other parts of India reach Tezpur in Assam. (PTI)

Guwahati: Relatively less troubled by Covid-19 than some of the other states in India, Assam’s composure was broken Friday by two developments.

First, a medical student tested positive for the coronavirus at the state’s biggest hospital in Guwahati, requiring it to be shut down in haste and subject patients and medics to testing and quarantine.

Second, tests done on 42 migrant workers who took a bus from Ajmer to Silchar revealed that seven of them were coronavirus positive. This opened up the possibility that the state may have imported the virus along with the returning workers.

Fighting down panic after the medical students positive test, the superintendent of the state-run Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) ordered nearly 700 patients and 386 health workers put into quarantine.

The post-graduate student used to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital. Assam’s health minister told reporters that extensive contact tracing has begun, and samples of all doctors and health workers will be taken for testing.

There is alarm over the places the student used to frequent on campus, such as the room he shared with another student, the hostel dining room and the dorms he used to visit.

Incidence of coronavirus infection has been moderate in Assam so far, and the state is not fully equipped to get some 700 patients plus their attendants tested at once. The minister said the help is being sought of testing laboratories outside the state, perhaps in New Delhi and Kolkata.

The GMCH case took the number of coronavirus cases in Assam to 56. Eleven persons tested positive in the past 24 hours, four in Guwahati and seven in Silchar.

The Silchar positives are worrying the authorities. These seven cases were detected on a bus that brought in 42 migrant workers illegally from Ajmer to Silchar. One of the positive cases is of a child.

Following this detection, the administration has declared at least four villages visited by these passengers as containment zones.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the passengers have been put in quarantine. He disclosed that the viral load of one of the passengers was found very high.

Tags: guwahati medical college hospital, gmch, assam coronavirus
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

