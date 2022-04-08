Friday, Apr 08, 2022 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Apr 2022  INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2
India, All India

INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2

ANI
Published : Apr 8, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2022, 12:26 pm IST

The surveillance which is called environmental surveillance was also done during the polio campaign in India

Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)
 Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)

New Delhi: With a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 States to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

"Sewage water Surveillance started in India at 19 different sites in more than 15 states," said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

 

The surveillance which is called environmental surveillance was also done during the polio campaign in India.

INSACOG has also clearly said that India hasn't reported any case of the XE variant of COVID as of now.

"When cases reduce then sensitivity increases because most of the COVID cases are asymptomatic. If there is a new variant emerging, sensitivity increases, even if the number of cases is less," Dr Arora told ANI.

The environmental surveillance also helps to pick up any mutation or new variant circulation in the population, and any geographical trends in the infection scenario.

Earlier many scientists recommended environmental surveillance as an important indicator of the virus.

 

Dr Priya Abraham, Director, ICMR-NIV, Pune told ANI, "Environmental surveillance which people are doing is actually the sewage water sampling, which is like an indirect indicator that a particular area from where that sewage water is being drained from still has COVID activity. So that's one way to do environmental monitoring or surveillance."

Tags: sars cov-2, insacog, indian sars-cov-2 genomic consortium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Outgoing Ministers M Sankara Narayana, Gummanuru Jayaram, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Seediri Appalaraju, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Muttamsetti Srinivas, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) coming out of the Cabinet meeting after resigning their posts at Secretariat on Thursday. (C. Narayanara Rao/DC)

All 24 mantris of AP Cabinet resign, some to reatin berths

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Negative list will push India's defence self-reliance: Rajnath

The breakthrough infection was found to occur on average 43 days after the second vaccination. (Representational Image/ AFP)

High immune response to Covid variants in breakthrough cases after 2 Covaxin jabs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham