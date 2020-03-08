Sunday, Mar 08, 2020 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

Cholera outbreak reported in three divisions of Bengaluru

BBMP officials say 15 cases have been reported to two hospitals in city

Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease. (WHO)
 Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease. (WHO)

Bengaluru: An outbreak of cholera has ben reported in Bengaluru. Fifteen cases of the water-borne diseases have been reported in St John's and Manipal Hospitals in the city.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said these cases have been reported from three  divisions of the city: South, East and West.

BBMP officials are collecting water samples from all three divisions to find the source.

 They said there’s nothing to worry, as cholera is curable.

Further details are awaited.

