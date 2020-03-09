Sunday, Mar 08, 2020 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Bengaluru has cholera in the time of coronavirus

THE ASIAN AGE | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published : Mar 8, 2020, 8:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2020, 8:35 pm IST

With six cases reported at hospitals, civic staff scurry to collect water samples

Cholera is a waterborne disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. (WHO)
 Cholera is a waterborne disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. (WHO)

Bengaluru: Even as this city was gearing up to handle a possible outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, there has been a spike in the number of cholera cases.

In the past one week, hospitals falling within the BBMP limits have recorded six cases of cholera, most of them from the southeastern part of Bengaluru. 

Cases have been reported from Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Neelasandra, Azad Nagar and Padmanabhanagar.

Following this, officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have started visiting these localities to collect water samples for the Public Health Institute to test. An awareness campaign on cholera has been launched. 

An official associated with the BBMP’s health wing said the civic body had recorded just one cholera case (2019) since 2016. 

Cholera is a water- and food-borne disease. Contamination of drinking water by sewage is a likely cause of it,

Dr Muralidhar Kathaligiri, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Fortis Hospital, said diarrhoea, low sodium and potassium levels, reduced blood pressure and dehydration are some of the common symptoms of cholera.

He said the most important precautionary measure is to drink boiled water and avoid uncooked foods like cut fruits, food exposed to dust and flies and roadside liquid foods.

“Ensure that cooking utensils are clean. Keep your hands clean when you cut vegetables, fruits and while preparing food, he suggested. 

Dr Kathaligiri drinking water storage tanks ought to be cleaned to control spread of the pathogen. He advised against panic as a cholera outbreak can be controlled. 

As soon as news of the cholera outbreak spread on the internet, people started venting anger at BBMP and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for failing to prevent it.

"Isn't it the responsibility of BBMP to keep the city and free from garbage? Every other road has become a dumping yard and a safe haven for mosquitoes. The BWSSB has completely failed to check the quality of water," said Arun Kumar, a resident of Sarjapura.

Tags: cholera, coronavirus, bbmp, bwssb, outbreak
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Majority of waste pickers have no access to welfare schemes.

Survey: Majority of waste pickers have never heard of Swachch Bharat

Malvika Iyer (Twitter)

Meet Malvika Iyer, the second woman tweeting from PM Modi’s Twitter handle on Women’s Day

Representational Image (PTI)

Atrocities on children during CAA violence: UP rights panel in Muzaffarnagar

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken to a court after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering charges, in Mumbai (PTI)

Yes Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor's assets, companies, investments under ED radar

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham