Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Feb 2022  Views of experts to be taken on vaccination for children below 15 years: Mandaviya
India, All India

Views of experts to be taken on vaccination for children below 15 years: Mandaviya

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2022, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2022, 2:34 pm IST

The expert group meets regularly and gives suggestions based on which the government takes action, he added

A health worker inoculates a dose of the Covaxin vaccine to a student during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, at Mount Carmel High School in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A health worker inoculates a dose of the Covaxin vaccine to a student during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, at Mount Carmel High School in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: With reopening of schools raising concern over the safety of children below 15 years of age, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that the government will take a decision to vaccinate this group based on suggestions of an expert group.

The government has constituted an expert group to give suggestions on which age group to be given COVID-19 vaccine first and accordingly vaccination for the 15-18 age group is underway, he said during the Question Hour.

 

"About 67 per cent in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far. The vaccination drive is being implemented in a speedy manner. The future decision (to vaccinate those below 15 year age) will be taken based on the expert group's suggestion," Mandaviya said.

The expert group meets regularly and gives suggestions based on which the government takes action, he added.

The minister was responding to a query by BJP member Syed Zafar Islam on level of threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus on children amid reopening of schools and with those below 15 years of age not being vaccinated Responding to another query by BJP member T G Venkatesh on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine, the minister said, "I am happy to share that not only India's ICMR but global scientific institutes have said vaccination will help reduce mortality rate and hospitalisation rate.This has successfully reduced."

 

In India, 97.5 per cent of eligible beneficiaries have got the first dose of vaccination and 77 per cent of them have received the second dose, he said.

"In developed countries, not more than 90 per cent of people have got their first dose. However, India has done...We are tackling the COVID-19 crisis better," he added.

Mandaviya further said India has been able to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the vaccination.

A study by ICMR released two days back showed that 99.3 per cent people who had contracted COVID-19 were safe as they were vaccinated, he said, and added this is a good indication.

India has set an example before the world in tackling the COVID-19 crisis despite having diversity and a huge population, he added. The minister also mentioned that the vaccine helps develop antibodies in the body and protects from other variants of Covid virus.

 

Responding to a demand by Johan Brittas (CPI-M) on either reducing the charges or setting uniform charges for RT PCR tests across the country, the Minister said there are different technologies available for RT PCR testing kits. "It is freely available in government hospitals, while rates vary in private hospitals. If government facilities are utilised, there won't be any charges," he added.

Responding to a question by Seema Dwivedi (BJP) on steps taken to remove the fear of COVID-19 among people, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the government has taken several initiatives to help such people.

 

As a result, 5.77 lakh calls have been received on the helpline and about two crore people have benefited from tele-consultation services in which mental health consultation was also a part, she said, adding advisories were issued to states to take steps to reduce mental stress among people.

The MoS said the government in the Budget 2022-23 has announced a national tele mental health program under which 23 centres with the help of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) will be set up.

The tele mental health service through the centre for excellence will provide help to people in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states, she added. Replying to a query by Anand Sharma (Cong) and Prasanna Acharya (BJD) on steps taken to support deserted mentally challenged patients, the MoS said about 10 beds are reserved for such patients at district level under the National Health Mission and even funds are provided to states.

 

Tags: covid vaccination, covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Goa, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP manifesto for UP polls promises 10-year punishment for indulging in 'love jihad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

PM says family-run parties biggest threat to democracy, slams Congress

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

Tripura former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham