Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 | Last Update : 09:50 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Feb 2022  SC set to hear Haryana's plea against quota law stay Feb 11
India, All India

SC set to hear Haryana's plea against quota law stay Feb 11

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 8, 2022, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2022, 9:30 am IST

Both Mr Dave and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi agreed when the court said that the matter will be listed on February 11

Supreme Court (PTI)
  Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will now hear on February 11 the Haryana government’s challenge to the Punjab and Haryana high court order staying the operation of the state law -- the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 -- providing for 75 per cent reservations for local candidates in private sector jobs.

The matter, which was listed before a bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai as the last item on Monday, could not be taken up as the court had to rise for the day at the end of the day’s proceedings While solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Haryana government, sought the hearing of the matter on Tuesday (February 8) itself, senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, appearing for respondent caveator Faridabad Industries Association urged the court to hear the matter on Wednesday (Feb. 9) citing prior engagements.  However, Mr Mehta cited his difficulty both on Wednesday and Thursday as he would be arguing before a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of different provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

 

Both Mr Dave and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi agreed when the court said that the matter will be listed on February 11. Mr Rohatgi said that deferring the hearing till February 11 would not make any difference.

The Haryana government had moved the apex court challenging the high court order staying the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 providing for 75 per cent reservation for local candidates in private sector jobs with a salary cap of Rs 30,000 per month.

The solicitor-general, in a mention on February 4, seeking an urgent listing, had told a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana that the high court, after hearing him for 90 seconds, admitted the petition by the Faridabad Industries Association and stayed the operation of the law proving reservation for local candidates.

 

The high court had stayed the law as it did not find any merit in the state government’s arguments on treating the legislation prime facie valid in the interests of the unemployed youth in the state. The law, notified on November 6, 2021, applies to all companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons, but excludes the Central Government or the state government, or any organisation owned by them.

Tags: : supreme court, haryana high court, job quota
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses virtual 'Jan Chaupal' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. (PTI Photo)

'Fake samajwadis' will stop development: Modi in UP

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at an open ground in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham