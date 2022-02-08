Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 | Last Update : 09:50 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Feb 2022  PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism
India, All India

PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Feb 8, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2022, 6:53 am IST

Mr Modi accused the Congress of playing politics during the Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: “Those who do not learn from history, themselves get lost somewhere in the history,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made a scathing attack on the Congress party in his speech in Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. He said the Congress’ policy is “divide and rule, and the party is the leader of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'”.

Listing the achievements of his government with regard to Make in India, defence manufacturing, inflation and poverty control, he said while party politics is a different thing during the season of elections, everyone should work together to take India to greater heights. He added that there is a new world order because of the Covid-19 pandemic in which India should emerge as a world leader. “We are being recognised as a leader. It's a turning point and we should not lose this opportunity," he said.

 

“Unfortunately, some people's (Opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014. Even after so many losses your arrogance remains and your ecosystem does not let it go. Question is not about election results but the intent of those who have stayed in power for so long. Wherever people got a way, they didn't let you enter again… Criticism is a jewel of democracy, but blind opposition in an insult to democracy,” he said as he targeted Congress saying there is no change in the ego of the party even after being voted out from several states years ago. "Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, 'Maine bhi tayaari kar li hai'", PM Modi said.

 

"Wo jab din ko raat kahe toh turant maan jao, nahi kahogey toh wo din mein naqab odh lengey, zarurat hui toh haqeeqat ko thora maror lengey. Wo magrur hai khud ki samajh par beinteh, unhe aaina mat dikhao, wo aaine ko bhi tod dengey," said Mr Modi as he accused Congress of turning blind to the development happening in India.

“The British left but divide and rule mentality remained. That's why Congress has become the leader of 'Tukde Tukde gang'… Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments... I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat... divide and rule is in their DNA,” the PM said.

 

“Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out… Congress' P. Chidambaram is writing articles on economy in the newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that people are not troubled when they have to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but they cannot tolerate when Rs 1 is increased in prices of wheat and rice,” said PM.

"During the Covid pandemic, Mr Modi claimed, India's economy was the fastest growing in the world, farmers produced record quantity of food grains. Despite Covid, inflation was 5.2 per cent and food inflation was less than 3 per cent,” Mr Modi said. He even quoted former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on inflation, saying situation of inflation was so dire at that time that even Nehru had to talk about it during his Independence Day speech from Red Fort. “Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation,” PM said.

 

Mr Modi accused the Congress of playing politics during the Covid-19 crisis and alleged that the party was encouraging migrant workers to rush to their hometowns during the first lockdown even though the situation demanded that people not travel during those days to prevent spread of the virus. “In the time of coronavirus, the Congress crossed all limits. When experts advised to stay where you are during the first wave, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand,” PM said.

 

Talking about his government’s initiative in various sectors, PM said, “We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves… Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money."

Tags: budget session, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC set to hear Haryana's plea against quota law stay Feb 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses virtual 'Jan Chaupal' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. (PTI Photo)

'Fake samajwadis' will stop development: Modi in UP

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at an open ground in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham