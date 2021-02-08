Monday, Feb 08, 2021 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Feb 2021  Pakistani intruder killed by BSF along International Border in Jammu
India, All India

Pakistani intruder killed by BSF along International Border in Jammu

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2021, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2021, 1:02 pm IST

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said

The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said. (Representational Image: PTI/file)
 The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said. (Representational Image: PTI/file)

Jammu/New Delhi: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.

 

"Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered," a BSF spokesperson said.

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.

Another Pakistani intruder was similarly killed here in November 2020, while an underground tunnel was also detected in this region very recently, an officer said.

Tags: pakistani intruder, border security force (bsf), chak faquira border post, pakistani intruder shot dead
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (PTI)

Toll climbs to 14 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi

Sources say trouble is anticipated if Sasikala travels with the party flag on the car when she enters Hosur in Tamil Nadu from Attibelle in Karnataka. (Photo: DC)

AIADMK panics as Sasikala returns

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar (Image source: Twitter@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Maharashtra Budget may have shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore: Ajit Pawar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham