Aishe’s mom slams RSS for ‘pre-planned attack’

She demanded that JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar’s resignation for the sake of the students’ safety.

Kolkata: Sharmishtha Ghosh, mother of injured Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, on Tuesday evening blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the “pre-planned” violent attack on the students and faculty at the university.

Hitting the streets in a protest rally organised by the CPI(M) at Durgapur Thermal Power Colony in Burdwan West, she demanded that JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar’s resignation for the sake of the students’ safety.

“I have nothing say on the RSS because it is such a dirty outfit. The JNU V-C is also not looking into anything. So I do not expect anything from them. They are hogging the limelight, smashing their heads by themselves. We are worried about allowing our children to stay there if the present V-C continues. We will give a second thought to allow our children to stay at the campus if the present V-C does not resign. As a mother, I feel it a preplanned incident,” Ms Ghosh alleged.

She recalled, “When I visit JNU to meet my daughter, I have to sign four times, talk to her four times and get permission from her also even after giving providing her hostel details and room number to the authorities. It is elaborate criteria. But the way a gang of 50-60 youth with faces covered stormed the campus, it appeared that the police remained a mute spectator. So if this is not pre-planned, it can not be possible in JNU environment where our children move freely.”

Ms Ghosh’s comments came after West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh called the JNU violence a “staged incident,” wondering if Aishe’s head had become red due to blood or paint.