Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:53 AM IST

India, All India

8 leaders meet L-G with demands

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 8, 2020, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2020, 2:08 am IST

The delegation was led by former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari.

L-G Girish Chandra Murmu
 L-G Girish Chandra Murmu

SRINAGAR: In the first step to give wings to a new proposed political front in Jammu and Kashmir, eight former legislators on Tuesday met the Union Territory’s lieutenant-governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, in winter capital Jammu to put forth a long list of demands including restoration of its statehood, safeguarding rights over land and jobs and release of political detainees. The delegation was led by former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari who is known to be very close to the corridors of power in Delhi and has been in the forefront of supplementing the government’s covert effort to “encourage” mainstream politicians to rally around the proposed front in prelude to breaking the political stalemate which persists in J&K since August 5 when it was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs by the Centre.

The enterprise is seen by local watchers also as conscious attempt by those at the helm of power to isolate J&K’s frontline mainstream political parties such as National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which have, so far, remained steadfast in their political outlook and have ruled out joining any political process unless and until J&K’s statehood and special status are restored. Mr Bukhari, a business tycoon-turned-politician, was a year ago expelled from Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for his “anti-party” activities. He had earlier served as a cabinet rank minister in both Mufti Muhammad Sayeed-led PDP-BJP government and following his death in January 2016 that headed by his daughter Mehbooba Mufti.

Tags: union territory, mehbooba mufti, girish chandra murmu

Latest From India

With requests coming in from foreign diplomatic missions based in New Delhi to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) so that top foreign diplomats can see the situation for themselves first-hand, the government is understood to be working on a plan to take foreign diplomats to J&K in the near-future. (Photo: PTI)

Govt may take foreign diplomats to J&K soon

A file photo of Indian Army personnel at Siachen Glacier. (Photo: PTI)

Siachen troops will get fresh veggies with help of new tech

Human life needs to work with nature instead of resisting it. (Photo: ANI)

Nature should have rights just as much as human beings do

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

PM Modi calls US President Donald Trump to discuss situation in Iran

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

2

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

3

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

4

Intel gives sneak peek into gaming-focused mini PC

5

Netflix India has dished out the best tweet of 2020 and it has gone absolutely viral

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham