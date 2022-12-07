Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Dec 2022  Opposition will raise jobs, price rise, LAC standoff in House session
India, All India

Opposition will raise jobs, price rise, LAC standoff in House session

THE ASIAN AGE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 7, 2022, 7:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2022, 7:08 am IST

Government ready to discuss all issues, seeks help to pass 16 Bills

Defence Minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chairs an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Defence Minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chairs an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: At an all-party meeting a day before the start of Parliament’s Winter Session on Tuesday, the Opposition raised the demand for discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border.

The Centre, for its part, plans to introduce 16 bills during the 17 sittings of the session and assures that it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament. The Winter Session will start on Wednesday and last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

Leaders from more than 30 parties took part in the meeting chaired by Union minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh. Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also attended the meeting.

Singh sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session. While the BJD demanded passage of the Women Reservation Bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction wanted the population control bill to be cleared during the Winter Session starting from December 7.           

Joshi listed out the government's legislative agenda for the session and sought the Opposition's cooperation for passage of bills.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and also on alleged misuse of investigative agencies.

He also demanded a discussion on the Sino-India border issue and said, "The government did not properly inform the Opposition about the standoff at the border. In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits."

Congress leader Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of the Election Commissioner in just one day and on the economically weaker section quota.

Of the Bills that the government has listed for consideration in the session, the Congress said it is opposed to three — the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2021, Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill 2022.

Trinamul Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay with party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states.

O’Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

Both Congress and TMC raised the issue of alleged misuse of investigative agencies, which was backed by the AAP, the NCP and several other parties.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on the old pension scheme and a law ensuring minimum support price on crops produced by farmers.

At the end of the meeting, Joshi said he has taken note of all the issues raised by the political parties and discussions will be held according to the norms and procedures of Parliament.

“Issues for discussion will be finalised in the business advisory committee meetings of both houses of Parliament,” Joshi said.

Tags: all party meeting, winter session of parliament, price rise, lac standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Exit polls predict big majority for BJP in Gujarat, edge in HP

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with former union minister Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a display of the G20 logo at Mandi House Chowk in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the second phase of assembly elections in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Gujarat polls second phase: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Leaders take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency, in Udaipur. (PTI)

At G-20 agenda meet, India focus on inclusive growth

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham