Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Dec 2021  Nagaland to observe December 4-5 as ‘Black Day’
India, All India

Nagaland to observe December 4-5 as ‘Black Day’

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 7, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2021, 6:49 am IST

He said that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the 14 deceased

Mr Rio also announced that the state will observe December 4-5 as 'black day' in memory of the 14 civilians who were killed by security forces late on Saturday and Sunday. (Twitter)
 Mr Rio also announced that the state will observe December 4-5 as 'black day' in memory of the 14 civilians who were killed by security forces late on Saturday and Sunday. (Twitter)

Guwahati: A day after the tragic killing of 14 civilians, Nagaland chief minister Neiphu Rio, who on Monday attended the funeral services of those killed, demanded repeal of the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the state.

Mr Rio told reporters, “I have spoken to the Union home minister and he is taking the matter very seriously. We have given financial assistance to the affected families. I have also urged the union government to remove AFSPA from Nagaland as the law is a black spot on the image of the country.” Mr Rio also announced that the state will observe December 4-5 as "black day" in memory of the 14 civilians who were killed by security forces late on Saturday and Sunday.

 

He said that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the 14 deceased while the state government will bear the cost of medical treatment of the injured persons.

Meanwhile, the Mon district police have filed a suo moto FIR against 21 Para, calling the killings “murder" by the forces. The cops have said that the unit didn’t ask for a police guide for operations and the “intention was to murder". Security sources on Monday also clarified that the operation that went wrong was carried out by special forces (21 Paras) of the Indian Army, not the Assam Rifle.

After the killing of civilians in Nagaland the demand for the repeal of AFSPA has become louder in the north-eastern states with as many as four political parties of the region and two chief ministers from the northeast asking for the repeal of the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

 

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the top leader of the National People’s Party, has also asked for the repeal of the Act that grants security forces considerable immunity while carrying out counter-insurgency operations and the right to use excessive force on civilians. In a tweet on Monday, Meghalaya chief minister, said, “AFSPA should be repealed.”

Meanwhile, state authorities on Monday clarified that 14 civilians were killed and 11 wounded in three separate incidents of clashes between security forces and civilians in Mon district since Saturday.

The incidents that started on Saturday has sparked wide outrage across Nagaland with all tribal bodies, political parties, Naga groups, students and civil society organisations calling bandh and protest against the blatant killing of innocent civilians in Oting village of Mon district.

 

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) called for a 12-hours bandh which paralysed the entire Eastern Nagaland on Monday. The ENPO, which represents six tribal groups, has also called all the community members to abstain from taking part in the ongoing Hornbill Festival and hoist black flag on their respective stalls as a mark of protest. Several other tribal Hohos have also called for bandh in their respective areas.

In view of the prevailing tension in Mon district, the state government has suspended the Internet services and prohibited all mobile internet, data services and SMS in the district with immediate effect.

The NSCN(I-M) which is holding peace talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue, also condemned the killing of civilians by security forces and said it is a “black day" for the Naga people. Such a barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and those responsible for such heinous acts should be brought to justice, it said.

 

Tags: neiphu rio, armed forces special powers act
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Used syringes lie inside a bin as people are administered COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records 6,822 new Covid cases, lowest in 558 days

The state government in one of the previous hearings had prayed for a similar step. — Facebook

Calcutta HC sets aside CBI probe order in SSC job scam

Mr Dhankhar's tweet (Twitter)

WB Assembly Speaker, Governor clash on delay in nod to bill

As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.— ANI

Assam chief minister hands over Rs 4 lakh FD each to 1,105 ex-NDFB rebelds

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham