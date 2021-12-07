Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Dec 2021  India, Russia ink four defence pacts; AK-203 rifles to be made in UP
India, All India

India, Russia ink four defence pacts; AK-203 rifles to be made in UP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | PAWAN BALI
Published : Dec 7, 2021, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2021, 6:42 am IST

Four agreements were signed in the meeting, including a contract to manufacture over six lakh AK-203 assault rifles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu after signing agreements during the 20th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu after signing agreements during the 20th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Russia’s defence minister Gen. Sergey Shoigu on Monday held the 20th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), in which four agreements were signed, including a contract to manufacture over six lakh AK-203 assault rifles. The deal is worth Rs 5,124 crores. These guns will be produced at Korwa, in UP’s Amethi, in a boost to “Make-in-India”. The two sides also signed an agreement to renew the Programme for Military Technical Cooperation for another 10 years, till 2031.

Speaking at the inaugural India-Russia “2+2” dialogue, Mr Singh said India faced challenges arising out of the “extraordinary militarisation” in its neighbourhood and the “completely unprovoked aggression” on the northern border, but without naming China. This was a reference to the ongoing military standoff with the Chinese PLA in Ladakh that began in April-May 2020.

 

Besides Mr Singh, the “2+2” foreign and defence talks were attended by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian defence minister Gen. Sergey Shoigu.

The 7.62 X 39mm calibre AK-203 assault rifles, to be made in Korwa, will replace the in-service INSAS rifle inducted over three decades back. The AK-203, with an effective range of 300 meters, are lightweight, robust and easy-to-use modern assault rifles with proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counter-insurgency operations.

 

The project will be implemented by a special purpose joint venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd (IRRPL). It was created with the erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL) and Munitions India Ltd (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and Kalashnikov of Russia. The Russians dropped the royalty charge to bring down the cost of the project after it got stuck.

Russia has also started the delivery of air defence system S-400 Triumf, for which a Rs 35,000-crore deal was signed in 2018.

During the meeting, Mr Singh termed Russia as India’s long-standing “special and privileged strategic partner” and said the relations were time-tested and based on common interests in multilateralism, global peace and prosperity, mutual understanding and trust. He appreciated Russia’s strong support for India and stressed that the close cooperation was not targeted against another country.

 

Mr Singh said: “Recognising that its development needs are colossal and that its defence challenges are legitimate, real and immediate, India seeks partners who are sensitive and responsive to India's expectations and requirements.” He also hoped Russia will remain a major partner for India in these “changing circumstances”.

He added: “We have proposed greater engagements in Central Asia and the Indian Ocean region. India is a continuation of the vast Eurasian landmass and at the same time central in the enormous Indian Ocean region. We are optimistic about Russia’s cooperation in all the domains.”

Referring to his meeting with Gen. Shoigu, Mr Singh said he discussed the “emerging challenges India is confronted with and India’s enhanced requirement for closer military and military-technical cooperation with Russia.”

 

In his remarks, Mr Jaishankar said India-Russia ties have been “close and time-tested” in a world that has changed so much. “They (ties) have been exceptionally steady,” he said.

“We are meeting at a critical juncture in the global geopolitical environment which is in great flux, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic… As close friends and strategic partners, India and Russia have been working together to safeguard our common interests and to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples,” he added.

The external affairs minister said the situation in Afghanistan has wider repercussions, including for Central Asia.

 

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the 2+2 ministerial dialogue mechanism will further expand traditional understanding and help reinforce the bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership. “Both Russia and India have a similar worldview of a more polycentric, more multipolar, more equitable world order. We advocate similar or identical positions on the most important political and military issues,” he said.

Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, russia’s defence minister gen. sergey shoigu, india-russia inter-governmental commission on military and military technical cooperation (irigc-m&mtc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Used syringes lie inside a bin as people are administered COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records 6,822 new Covid cases, lowest in 558 days

The state government in one of the previous hearings had prayed for a similar step. — Facebook

Calcutta HC sets aside CBI probe order in SSC job scam

Mr Dhankhar's tweet (Twitter)

WB Assembly Speaker, Governor clash on delay in nod to bill

As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.— ANI

Assam chief minister hands over Rs 4 lakh FD each to 1,105 ex-NDFB rebelds

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham