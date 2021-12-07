Assam chief minister hands over Rs 4 lakh FD each to 1,105 ex-NDFB rebelds

The chief minister also motivated the former rebels to focus on agriculture and allied sectors

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 4 lakh to each of the 1,105 of former National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) cadres of different factions who abjured the path of violence and joined the government's peace initiative.

Handing over financial benefits as a part of the rehabilitation package to the ex-NDFB cadres,Mr Sarma said that the state government, as an important component of the Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020, has designed the rehabilitation package to make the youths economically empowered to strengthen the government's narrative of economic development. As a part of the rehabilitation package, the fixed deposit certificates, amounting to Rs 4 lakh were handed over to all the cadres who joined the mainstream.

While handing over the fixed deposit in a ceremony at Tamulpur, Mr Sarma said, “During the Bodo movement, a total 427 cases were registered against the NDFB cadres. Out of these, we have already decided to withdraw 274 cases and I have directed the home department to withdraw the rest of the cases. None of the former NDFB rebels who are marching ahead in the path of peace should go to the courts.”

The chief minister also motivated the former rebels to focus on agriculture and allied sectors. Mr Sarma said that the state government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for all-round development of Assam where adequate space has been created to use the services of disgruntled youths of the state who returned to the "mainstream".

He said, “As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.”

Mr Sarma also assured that those cadres who have been left out in the rehabilitation programme will be included in the third phase of the rehabilitation package distribution so that they can also be empowered economically to strengthen the government's narrative of economic development.