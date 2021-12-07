Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Dec 2021  Assam chief minister hands over Rs 4 lakh FD each to 1,105 ex-NDFB rebelds
India, All India

Assam chief minister hands over Rs 4 lakh FD each to 1,105 ex-NDFB rebelds

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 7, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2021, 7:24 am IST

The chief minister also motivated the former rebels to focus on agriculture and allied sectors

As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.— ANI
 As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.— ANI

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 4 lakh to each of the 1,105 of former National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) cadres of different factions who abjured the path of violence and joined the government's peace initiative.

Handing over financial benefits as a part of the rehabilitation package to the ex-NDFB cadres,Mr Sarma said that the state government, as an important component of the Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020, has designed the rehabilitation package to make the youths economically empowered to strengthen the government's narrative of economic development. As a part of the rehabilitation package, the fixed deposit certificates, amounting to Rs 4 lakh were handed over to all the cadres who joined the mainstream.

 

While handing over the fixed deposit in a ceremony at Tamulpur, Mr Sarma said, “During the Bodo movement, a total 427 cases were registered against the NDFB cadres. Out of these, we have already decided to withdraw 274 cases and I have directed the home department to withdraw the rest of the cases. None of the former NDFB rebels who are marching ahead in the path of peace should go to the courts.”

The chief minister also motivated the former rebels to focus on agriculture and allied sectors. Mr Sarma said that the state government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for all-round development of Assam where adequate space has been created to use the services of disgruntled youths of the state who returned to the "mainstream".

 

He said, “As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.”

Mr Sarma also assured that those cadres who have been left out in the rehabilitation programme will be included in the third phase of the rehabilitation package distribution so that they can also be empowered economically to strengthen the government's narrative of economic development.

 

Tags: himanta biswa sarma, fds to ndfb rebels, ndfb rebels join mainstream
Location: India, Assam

Latest From India

Used syringes lie inside a bin as people are administered COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records 6,822 new Covid cases, lowest in 558 days

The state government in one of the previous hearings had prayed for a similar step. — Facebook

Calcutta HC sets aside CBI probe order in SSC job scam

Mr Dhankhar's tweet (Twitter)

WB Assembly Speaker, Governor clash on delay in nod to bill

The quiet change in stance of the TMC came close on the heels of Ms Banerjee's bonhomie with Mr Modi, her offensive against the Congress and ahead of her proposed participation in Vijay Diwas celebration to be organised by the Eastern Command of the Army in Kolkata. — PTI

TMC cancels MPs' visit to Nagaland

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham