Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:58 AM IST

India, All India

‘Reason for increase in violence...’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 1:29 pm IST

'There is reason for breakdown of our institutional structures, reason that people are taking law into their hands,' Gandhi said.

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)
 He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming his government for rise in violence and breakdown of institutional structures.

Addressing in Kerala, Rahul said: “You have seen the increase in violence across the country, lawlessness and atrocities against women. Every day we read about some woman being raped, molested and thrashed. There is violence against minority communities, hatred is being spread against them. There are reports of violence against Dalits, of thrashing them, cutting off their arms. We also hear about atrocities against tribals, and snatching of their land.”

“There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their own hands. It is because the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power,” Gandhi added.

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad.

His remarks came amidst nationwide outrage over rape and killing of a veterinary doctor in Telangana and a 24-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. All the four men accused of raping and murdering the veterinarian were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday early morning.

The UP government, meanwhile, is facing flak from the Opposition over the death of Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire by five men, including those who raped her. She was air-lifted to Delhi after the attack on Thursday and died of a cardiac arrest while being treated in a city hospital.

Read | 'Extremely sad', case will be fast tracked: Adityanath on Unnao rape victim's death

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Unnao incident was “extremely sad”. He also said that the case would  be taken to a fast-track court, and strict punishment would be given.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, rape, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with party leaders stages a dharna in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao gangrape: Akhilesh on dharna, Priyanka visits kin

Senior advocate AD Ramananda

Silent victims: The advocate who defends the voiceless

Of course, Sarah has been subjected to much abuse on social media from the hardcore N-followers, many of them accusing her of being a ‘Vatican plant’ to deride Hinduism.

Foreign ex-devotees raise banner of revolt against godman

Swami Nithyananda (Photo: File)

Comedian by day, sex offender by night

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham