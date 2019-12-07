2014 guidelines not followed: Plea filed in SC seeking action against cops for T'gana encounter

All the four accused were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

New Delhi: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking investigation and registration of FIR against police personnel who were involved in the encounter of four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and said the top court's 2014 guidelines were not followed in the case.

All the four accused were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday.

The doctor was brutally gangraped and killed by the four before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27.