Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,44,845

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 10,853 COVID-19 infections, which took the country's total tally of cases to 3,43,55,536, while active cases have declined to 1,44,845, the lowest in 260 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,60,791 with 526 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 133 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The active cases have declined to 1,44,845, comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March last year, it said.

The data stated that a decrease of 2,105 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 34 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.28 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 44 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people, who have recuperated from the disease, has increased to 3,37,49,900, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.21 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

 

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

