Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan is COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, 7,002 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan
 Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan

KOCHI: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. The information has been shared through the official Twitter handle of the Governor.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side,” reads the tweet of Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO quoting Arif Mohammad Khan.

 

Meanwhile, 7,002 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday taking the total count to 4,62,469. The number of active cases is 83,208.

