Saturday, Nov 07, 2020 | Last Update : 08:13 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Nov 2020  Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID cases
India, All India

Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID cases

AP
Published : Nov 7, 2020, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2020, 4:49 pm IST

Total 50,356 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while 53,920 recoveries were recorded during the same period

People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)
  People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: Delhi overtook Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,178 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, becoming the largest contributor to the new 50,356 single day infections, according to Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Seventy-seven percent of these new cases of COVID-19 are from 10 states and union territories -- - Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

 

Kerala recorded 7,002 new cases followed by Maharashtra at 6,870 new cases on Friday, the ministry said.

A total of 50,356 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while 53,920 recoveries were being recorded during the same period, it said.

The trend of India's daily new COVID-19 recoveries exceeding the single-day cases for the last five weeks played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload which is presently pegged at 5.16 lakh cases and comprises 6.11 percent of total cases, the ministry said. 

"This trend has been observed for the last five weeks. This also played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload which is presently pegged at 5.16 lakh," the ministry said.

 

The last five weeks have seen a continuous decline in average daily new cases of COVID-19.

The average daily new cases have dropped to 46,000 cases from more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October.

The active cases are on a sustained decline as a result of the aforementioned trend, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 78,19,886, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 percent. The recoveries exceed active cases by 73,03,254.

The ministry said that 79 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of single-day recoveries. As many as 11,060 more recoveries have pushed up the state's tally to 15,62,342.

 

In keeping with the national trend, 18 states and UTs are reporting a higher recovery rate than the national average. 

Also, 577 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. 

Of these, ten states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha -- account for nearly 83 percent, the ministry said.

More than 27.9  percent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (161 deaths). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 64 and 55 new deaths respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

 

Tags: delhi coronavirus, kerala coronavirus, coronavirus india

Latest From India

A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, in Jalandhar, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PT)

Stubble burning: Cases lodged against 30 farmers in UP's Fatehpur district

Niira Radia(R). (PTI)

Delhi Police registers case against Niira Radia, others for alleged loan fraud

US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris set to be new US Vice President: What would it mean for India?

Stan Swamy. (Image: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy seeks permission to use sipper in jail, NIA to file reply in 20 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham