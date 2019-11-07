Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 AM IST

India, All India

Time to hold state govts, bureaucrats liable for air pollution: SC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 7, 2019, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2019, 5:54 am IST

States to pay Rs 100/quintal to farmers for not burning stubble.

Youth Congress volunteers during protest against pollution in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 Youth Congress volunteers during protest against pollution in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that time has come when officials will have to be accountable for not acting in time and prevent a situation from becoming alarming as it ordered Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that farmers did not burn paddy stubble causing pollution in the national capital and directed them to pay Rs 100 per quintal to small and marginal farmers as incentive for not burning stubble.

“Time has come, we are going to fix the responsibility on the government and the officials. You are responsible. You are not acting. You are sitting in ivory tower”, Justice Arun Mishra told the chief secretary of Punjab pointing out that what has happened was because of “sheer inaction of state machinery.”

Things would not have come to a pass if he himself was sensitive to the issue and had acted in time to prevent stubble-burning, Justice Mishra told him.

A farmer produces around 22 to 24 quintal of paddy per acre and as such would be getting upto `2400 per acre as incentive. Besides giving an incentive of `100 per quintal to the farmers to dissuade them from burning the stubble, the court said that three states would also provide the small and marginal farmers with the machines for cutting the stubble and mixing it in the fields and the states would bear their operational costs.

The court gave three months’ time to the Centre, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to formulate plan to take care of environmental and other related issues. The court said that plan so formulated would be applicable to other states as well.

Telling the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi that it was incumbent upon them to act in time to prevent the situation that the national capital has undergone due to stubble-burning, Justice Mishra said that time has come when officers have be saddled with accountability if they fail to discharge their responsibilities.

In the course of tough questioning by the court, the Punjab chief secretary said that Punjab with over `2lakh crore debt had difficulty in making payment of salaries and meeting other expanses of the state. He was once again on backfoot as he told the court that stubble had a high silica level and thus could not be used as fodder for the cattle.

Even before he completed, Justice Mishra said: “So you will allow it to be burnt and let human beings die. Every year it is happening. You have failed.  We have forgotten the concept of welfare state”, Justice Mishra said as the chief secretary admitted that Punjab does not have a policy for dealing with stubble.

Tags: supreme court, air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Humayun Merchant

ED refuses bail to alleged aide of Iqbal Mirchi

The Indian Army has clarified that the proposed code of conduct for retired defence personnel will be voluntary and will not carry any punitive provisions.

After row, Army softens stand on code of conduct for veterans

In a heart-wrenching incident of child abuse inside an Anganwadi centre in Odisha, a man entered into a classroom and thrashed a minor boy by hanging him upside down for a trivial cause. (Photo: Representational)

Minor thrashed inside class in Odisha, video goes viral

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects plea to review collegium system ruling

MOST POPULAR

1

Cabinet approves Rs 25,000 crore fund for stalled housing projects

2

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

3

Here are the fastest Android phones as of October 2019

4

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

5

Gone in 60 seconds! OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sells out in a minute

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham