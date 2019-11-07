Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

Kin of two MP mantris rough up civic officials

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Indore Municipal Corporation mayor Malini Gaur on Wednesday ordered to lodge FIR against the two accused.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath
Bhopal: In an arrogant display of power, family of two Madhya Pradesh ministers abused senior state government officers posted in their respective areas for daring to defy their dictates, triggering furore in political as well as official circles.

Chief minister Kamal Nath who was currently visiting Dubai to take part in the conclave of Asian Business Leadership Forum, on Wednesday sought a report on the two incidents while taking serious note of them.

On Tuesday, state health minister Tulsi Silawat’s nephews Rahul and Rohit thrashed the deputy commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Mahendra Singh Chouhan for ordering to remove hoardings and banners featuring the minister in Indore city in MP.

The officer was acting on the recent directive by the state government to pull down all banners, posters and hoardings in the cities erected without the permission of the local civic body authorities.

In another incident on Tuesday, state animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav’s nephew Sanjay and the latter’s ‘follower’ Ankit Mudgal hurled abuses at the chief executive officer of local ‘janpad panchayat’ S Peter over the telephone and also threatened to beat him with shoes for not doing their work. Purport-ed audio in which the kin of the minister was heard abusing him in filthy languages has gone viral.

Later, the babu complained about them in the local police station. The incidents have caused acute embarrassment to the ruling Congress.

“The party has sought a report on the two incidents. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report,” Congress spokesman here Narendra Singh Saluja said.

