JD-U to set up Bihar booth-level bodies

Patna: With an eye on 2020 Assembly elections the JD(U) has started taking measures to strengthen its organisational structure including the appointment of booth level agents in Bihar.

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) insiders said that the party is planning to set up a committee at the panchayat level to woo voters. Leaders of the party also said that the strategy would be to win over the maximum number of rural voters who are presently under the hold of either RJD or Congress.

Leaders who attended the meeting called by JD(U) national general secretary RCP Singh on Wednesday to discuss these issues said that the party is planning to launch a massive campaign to popularise welfare schemes launched by Nitish Kumar-led government in order to expand voter’s base ahead of Assembly polls.

“Efforts are being made to reach out to maximum voters and inform them about policies launched by our government. The party has also planned a series of political events in all constituencies to connect with people before the elections”, JD(U)’s state general secretary, Ravindra Singh told this newspaper.

He said that senior party leaders including ministers have been asked to strengthen Panchayat and booth level committees to achieve success in the 2020 assembly elections.

A JD(U) source said that party’s poll preparedness will be reviewed by state president Basisth Narayan Singh and a detailed report will also, be sent to chief minister Nitish Kumar in December.

During the meeting party leaders were also asked to form centers at the panchayat level and nominate booth presidents and secretaries.

Sources said that these booth presidents and secretaries will be responsible to keep an eye on the functioning of the committees in order to enhance JD(U)’s penetration in rural areas.