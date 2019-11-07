Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

Ayodhya verdict test case of law: Syed Arshad Madani

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 7, 2019, 4:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2019, 4:41 am IST

The RSS had also appealed for peace and harmony over the verdict.

 National president Of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani addresses a press conference on Babri Masjid in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: GN JHA)

New Delhi: Asserting that the Ram janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case is “not just a land dispute case” but a “test case of the supremacy of the law,” Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case will be based on “evidence and not faith.”

Appealing for Hindu-Muslim unity, the prominent Muslim body’s chief Syed Arshad Madani said that the organisation will respect the apex court’s verdict in the matter. Mr Madani, along with other religious leaders from the Muslim community and prominent Muslims influencers from various fields, had on Tuesday held a meeting with the RSS leaders at Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence over the apex court’s impending verdict.

Claiming that Jamait’s mediation offer that Muslims will give up the claim on the “Ram Chabutra” provided the Hindu parties give up their claim over the three-dome portion and its courtyard area,  did not succeed as the Hindu parties, involved in the case, refused to budge, and claimed the entire land, including where the Masjid once stood.

“Be it Ram Lalla or the Nirmohi Akhara, they did not climb down and stuck to their stand. Mediation did not succeed,” said Mr Madani adding that the Jamait believes that the apex court  will give its decision on the case based on law and not faith.

The Jamait chief said that the Babri Masjid has “always remained as a mosque and is a mosque under the Shariah law and will remain till the day of judgment even if the government or any power on the earth tried to change the status of the mosque by using its might.”

He said that the case is based on historical facts and evidence that the Babri Masjid was constructed without demolishing any temple or any other place of worship.

“....the Supreme Court has also made it amply clear that it is a title suit case only...therefore, any individual or organisation has no right to surrender the mosque in the hope of getting any alternative,” he said.

Mr Madani said that their counsel made a very strong argument based on facts in the apex court that they are confident that the decision will be in their favour.

“But, we have said time and again, the country is ours, the law is ours and the Supreme Court is ours. We have given evidence, whatever judgement is made, we will respect it,” he said.

