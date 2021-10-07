Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

Yogi government sets up commission to probe Lakhimpur Kheri incident

PTI
The Commission shall complete the enquiry within a period of two months from the date of the issue of this notification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, for Sitapur to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (PTI /Nand Kumar)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, for Sitapur to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (PTI /Nand Kumar)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed, a senior Home Department official said on Thursday.

"A notification for the constitution of the Commission has been issued. The commission has been given two months time to probe the matter," the official said.

 

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no. 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri," the notification dated October 6 said.

"The Commission shall complete the enquiry within a period of two months from the date of the issue of this notification. Any change in its tenure shall be at the behest of the Government," it added.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

 

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel. 

