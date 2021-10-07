Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Oct 2021  SC allows girls to take entrance exam for admission in Military College in December
India, All India

SC allows girls to take entrance exam for admission in Military College in December

ANI
Published : Oct 7, 2021, 7:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2021, 7:16 pm IST

Earlier, the Bench had directed the Defence Ministry to allow women candidates to sit for upcoming exams for National Defence Academy

The Bench, however, was not convinced with the decision of the Centre and ordered that girls will be allowed to sit in the entrance exam this year itself. (PTI Photo)
 The Bench, however, was not convinced with the decision of the Centre and ordered that girls will be allowed to sit in the entrance exam this year itself. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to take immediate steps to allow girls to take the entrance exam for admission in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) which is to be held on December 18, 2021.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul while asking the Centre to allow girls to take the entrance exam for admission this year in RIMC instead of waiting till June 2022, directed the government to publish a modified advertisement within two days to seek applications from girls.

 

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the Bench that preparations for the upcoming December 18, 2021 exam were already at an advanced stage and urged it to allow for the induction of girls into the RIMC and Rashtriya Military School (RMS) for the term beginning from January 2023 and not June 2022.

The Bench, however, was not convinced with the decision of the Centre and ordered that girls will be allowed to sit in the entrance exam this year itself.

Earlier, the Bench had directed the Defence Ministry to allow women candidates to sit for upcoming exams for National Defence Academy.

The apex court now posted the matter for hearing on January 2023 along with the matter relating to the induction of women into the armed forces through the NDA.

 

The Army Training Command has filed an affidavit in the apex court in the case stating that it is making arrangements to admit girl cadets, candidates to RIMC and Rashtriya Military Schools (RMC) from the academic session 2022-23.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by an advocate Kailas Udhavrao More against the exclusion of girl candidates from Rashtriya Indian Military School and other Schools and Colleges run under the aegis of Ministry of Defence like Indian Military College, Sainik School, National Yacht training school.

The affidavit stated, "Admission to RIMC is done through an All India Competetive examination held biannually in June and December every year for admission in January and July. All states of the union are allotted one seat while Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal allotted two seats, UP allotted three seats. The gradual process to be followed: Increase capacity from 250 to 300 incrementally by inducting five girls per six months. The girls will be allowed to take the RIMC entrance examination scheduled in June 2022 for entry into RIMC for the term starting in January 2023."

 

In Phase 2 there is a plan to increase capacity from 300 to 350 and to Induct ten girls every month and at the end of that expansion, RIMC will have 250 boys and 100 girls, it added.

Tags: supreme court, entrance examination, military school
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP Photo)

PM Modi completes 20 years in public service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court asks UP govt to file status report

Supreme Court (ANI)

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP government to file status report on arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham