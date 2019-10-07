Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

ANI
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 7:00 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 7:00 pm IST

An FIR has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar. (Photo: ANI)
 The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar. (Photo: ANI)

Alwar: The city police have arrested two men for allegedly thrashing a Muslim couple at the city bus stop here.

"The couple was waiting for their bus when the two men attacked them on Saturday night around 11:30 pm. One of the two also misbehaved with the woman, showing inappropriate gestures to her. The couple complained to us and we have arrested them," Chauthmal, Station House Officer (SHO) told ANI on Sunday.

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

Tags: muslim
Location: India, Rajasthan

Latest From India

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

The puja committee, however, defended its decision, saying it was done as the theme of the community puja was communal harmony. (Photo: File)

Azaan played at Durga Puja sparks row in Bengal; organisers, TMC leader unfazed

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham