Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

Alwar: The city police have arrested two men for allegedly thrashing a Muslim couple at the city bus stop here.

"The couple was waiting for their bus when the two men attacked them on Saturday night around 11:30 pm. One of the two also misbehaved with the woman, showing inappropriate gestures to her. The couple complained to us and we have arrested them," Chauthmal, Station House Officer (SHO) told ANI on Sunday.

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.